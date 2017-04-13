Will Mama June Maintain Her 300-Pound Weight Loss? Wendy Williams Delivers Her Honest Prediction

It's the Hot Topic pop culture fans still can't seem to get enough.
AfterMama June revealed her nearly 300-pound weight loss two weeks ago, the question now being asked is will the reality star be able to keep it off for months and years to come.
Just a few short days after interviewing the Mama June: From Not to Hot star, Wendy Williams decided to share her honest opinion with us.
"I am 50-50 with Mama June and I told her that behind the scenes. I said Mama June, please work really hard to keep the weight off," Wendy explained to E! News at the Vital Signs of Bowel Health Summit in New York City. "But she's also got Honey Boo Boo who is a child growing up. She wants normal food."
The talk-show host continued, "She said her motivation was her but I suspect that along with that motivation is a nice paycheck from the network as well as the network paying for surgery. If that's how you lose weight, it's great in the short term, but how do you keep it off?"
In a recent interview, Mama June insisted that she is going to focus on portion control, making better food decisions and adopting a regular exercise regimen.
"I can promise you I'm never going back to that size," she proclaimed to People. "I'm happy where I'm at."
While Wendy is more than supportive of Mama June's journey, she also has had experience losing weight. In fact, she revealed on The Wendy Williams Show after show back in October that she had lost 50 pounds over a three-year period.
"Weight loss is one thing. Keeping it off is another and you really have to change her mindset and your way of life," Wendy explained to us while supporting The Toilet Talk and About Your Gut. "You can go back and have some of those chocolate bars or whatever you used to like but everything has to be in moderation."
The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays. Check your location listings online now.