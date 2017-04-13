Alpha Male Madness 2017: Vote in Round 2!

32 down, 32 to go.

Round 2 of Alpha Male Madness has officially begun, and it's time for your favorite TV guys to face off against each other in one-on-one battles. Only 16 actors can survive this round, and it's up to you to find out which actors those are.

In this round, we've got Outlander's Jamie Fraser facing off against Prison Break's Michael Scofield while Once Upon a Time's Captain Hook takes on the original vampire/werewolf hybrid, Klaus Mikaelson of The Originals. We also have vampires up against pirate captains and one comeback vs. comeback that could get really interesting.

All you have to do is vote, and you can do it as many times as you want for as many actors as you want.