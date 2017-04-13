Billie Lourd Makes a Surprise Appearance at Star Wars Celebration to Honor Mom Carrie Fisher

"She loved you. She loved these movies. And she loved this force called Leia," Lourd, 24, said. "It's not about what you were fighting—it's how you fought it. How you resisted."

"In our world, Star Wars became a religion and a way of life," she said during the live-streamed event. "I wanted to be here with you because I know you feel the same way."

The actress shared the three biggest lessons Fisher taught her—the first referencing Princess Leia's "You're my only hope" speech from 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope. "Secondly, she taught me that if life isn't funny then it's just true, and that is unacceptable," the Scream Queens actress said. "And finally, she taught me by her own example, that the most evolved person is seemingly a contradiction—they are both the strongest and the most vulnerable person in the room. And that was her. That is Leia."