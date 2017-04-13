Prince Harry Secretly Visits Meghan Markle Ahead of Easter

On the road again!

E! News has obtained exclusive pictures of Prince Harry arriving at Meghan Markle's Toronto home Wednesday night. With a large duffel bag in hand and a baseball hat to conceal his face, Harry made his way into his girlfriend's abode ahead of Easter weekend.

The redheaded royal and his ladylove were last spotted at Prince Harry's best friend's wedding in Jamaica last month, where they seemed to radiate happiness throughout the weekend. The Suits actress spent some quality time with Harry and his friends, which allowed her to get to know his inner circle even better.