Prince Harry Secretly Visits Meghan Markle Ahead of Easter

On the road again!
E! News has obtained exclusive pictures of Prince Harry arriving at Meghan Markle's Toronto home Wednesday night. With a large duffel bag in hand and a baseball hat to conceal his face, Harry made his way into his girlfriend's abode ahead of Easter weekend.
The redheaded royal and his ladylove were last spotted at Prince Harry's best friend's wedding in Jamaica last month, where they seemed to radiate happiness throughout the weekend. The Suits actress spent some quality time with Harry and his friends, which allowed her to get to know his inner circle even better.
SPLASH NEWS
Prince Harry and Meghan have taken their romance around the world, traveling back and forth to London, Toronto, Norway and more. While in Norway, Prince Harry and Meghan went whale watching and sat under the Aurora Borealis—how romantic!
"Harry is truly in love," a source told E! News in January. "They're very serious."
SPLASH NEWS
Our insider also said it wouldn't be a surprise if the couple got engaged later this year.
While Meghan has been filming her hit USA show, Prince Harry has been keeping busy with his royal family. Earlier this week he gathered with his brother, Prince William, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in France to remember armed forces who had fallen during the 1917 Battle of Vimy Ridge. And a few days before that he attended the U.K. trials for this year's Invictus Games, which will take place in Toronto.
Is it just us, or does Prince Harry have a lot of Canadian connections these days?!