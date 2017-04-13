Survivor: Game Changers Star Jeff Varner Apologizes to Zeke Smith: "Outing Someone Is Assault"

In hindsight, Jeff Varner would have treated Zeke Smith differently.

Before the tribal meeting in Wednesday's episode of Survivor: Game Changers, Varner said he had a hunch about Smith that "nobody else has picked up on." While "it's insignificant to this game," Varner added, "This is not the guy you think he is. There's something else here."

Varner added he was ready to reveal Smith's secret to save himself. "If I have to go to tribal tonight and raise mortal hell, I'm gonna do it," he vowed. "I'm not going quietly off this island."

He sure didn't.