Heidi Montag Cries Seeing Her Baby in an Ultrasound: "I Can't Believe That's Ours!"

Heidi Montag is taking in every moment of her first pregnancy.

The former reality star and her husband, Spencer Pratt, announced that they're expecting their first child on Wednesday, and now we have a look into just how exciting it's been for them.

Spencer filmed Heidi in an emotional video as she sees her baby in an ultrasound, unable to hold back her tears while watching the screen.

"Oh my gosh," she gasps. "Oh my gosh! It's so big. I can't believe that's ours! That's so exciting!"