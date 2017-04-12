How Pregnant Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Beat the Odds: From Reality TV Pariahs to Expectant Parents

Really, if the phrase "you complete me" is ever to be used with utmost gravity, it should be with regard to Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

Or Spencer and Heidi Pratt. The Pratts. The expectant parents.

That's right, the couple of what feels like forever (actually, their eighth wedding anniversary is coming up on April 25) announced today that Heidi is pregnant with their first child together. Which means that the days of suspecting that their ongoing partnership is a long-running bird flip at all the haters are...

Probably close to being over!

We kid. The pregnancy announcement is of course lovely news, the kind of life-affirming news this bizarro world needs more of—but while it's just nature finding its way, it is still a resounding slap in the face of those who figured Speidi were doomed from the start and just hanging on for kicks at this point.