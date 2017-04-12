Chris Brown, Karrueche Tran and Migos' Quavo Spark Love Triangle Drama

Getty Images/Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
And the saga continues between Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown.
The couple split up three years ago, but the drama has been non-stop ever since. Most recently, the 28-year-old model was spotted hanging out with rapper Quavo from Migos. Though a source tells E! News it's "just a fling," TMZ is reporting that Brown is "livid" about whatever's going on between them.
The publication says the "Loyal" singer had both a "business and a personal" relationship with Quavo, collaborating on songs with Migos and supporting the rap group throughout their success.
In fact, in an interview with Billboard in March, Brown praised Migos.
"I just want to shout out y'all. Y'all my real friends and brothers," Brown said at the time. "I bought your album three times. I spent my own money and s--t. I'm proud of you n----s. I will never hate on you n----s."
Quavo even responded to Breezy in the same interview, saying, "Damn, that boy Chris said a real one. That f--ked me up…Make sure you put that in the story."
Brown seemingly denied the reports that he's upset over Tran and Quavo, taking to Instagram Wednesday with a message that read, "If you read an article that says 'Sources close to Chris Brown told TMZ' and you keep reading it or believe it, CONGRATS, YOU'RE A MORON!"
He quickly deleted the post, but not before The Shade Room caught a screengrab.
Meanwhile, Tran was granted a temporary restraining order against Brown in February after alleging that the singer has harassing her since they split in 2014.
E! News obtained the documents in which she stated that Brown "threatened to kill me to others, threatened me via text messages and threatened to harass my friends."
In March, Tran's best friend J.Ryan La Cour also obtained a protective order against the R&B singer.
In those docs, La Cour claimed Brown "stated that no matter where we go, he will find us and shoot the place up." He also said, Brown "has threatened me and run up on me for not allowing him to bully Karrueche Tran in my presence," La Cour wrote. "More recently, making threats to her saying that he will beat anyone that is friends with her."
Brown did not respond to La Cour, but he did take to Instagram after Tran was granted the restraining order.
"Make sure ya'll don't be listening to all this bulls--t, man," he said in a video post. "What all them other people on the outside doing, let them do what they doing. I don't know what the f--k they talking about."