Bella Thorne Strips Down and Gets Real About Fame: "I Have Had Really Dark Thoughts"

Survivor Contestant Zeke Smith Reveals He's Transgender After Fellow Contestant Jeff Varner Outs Him On the Show
Bella Thorne literally and figuratively stripped down for her latest photo shoot.
The former Disney star posed nude beneath white sheets in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired campaign for HarpersBazaar.com and candidly addressed the pitfalls she's personally experienced with finding success in Hollywood. Through her experiences with paparazzi and life in the public eye, Thorne decided to put it all out there so her fans would know the truth.
"The world needs more honesty. I've lied my whole life about who I am and who I'm trying to be, so now, I like to keep it real," she shares.
"I have problems like every person, so if I can help somebody else then that's f--king dope…I want to use social media to spread goodness. Teens are all going through different s--t and nobody talks to each other about it. So if somebody could just be that first person to lend their hand, then other people will follow."
Thorne doesn't just want to be honest, though. She also wants to make taboo topics such as mental health be part of everyday conversation.
Mona Kuhn/HarpersBAZAAR.com
"People go through some f--ked up shit. But it doesn't mean that you have to turn completely to the dark side and be unhappy and depressed," she explains. "I have had really dark thoughts. When I was younger I thought about killing myself; it's very normal in a way that, if you're upset with who you are and how your life is going, you could think these things. I want people to know that it's okay to talk about it."
Part of Thorne's struggles have to deal with the invasion of her personal privacy. After making headlines about her relationships with Charlie Puth and Tyler Posey, Thorne realized everyone wants to know whom she's dating (or if she's dating). She'll tell you, if you ask.
"I'm single as f--k. I could not be more single. This is the longest I've been super single," she admits. "There are so many unwritten rules about dating which I don't like. I'd rather be super faithful and give my all to one person. I don't like having my phone blown up by a bunch of different guys where I don't really know where I stand with any of them. It sucks."
The Famous in Love star came out as bisexual last year, but she's still figuring out how to play the field. Often confused, Thorne tells the website that she struggles to differentiate between friend and something more. "I've done other stuff with girls, but I want to actually date a girl," she says.
"I can't tell if a girl is hitting on me or she just wants to be friends. And I don't want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I'm just being her friend. What if I kiss a girl and she's like, 'Oh, I'm just your friend dude, I can't believe you just crossed that boundary.'
"I'm confused on what they want from me."
She has someone in mind: Kristen Stewart. "She's so hot. She seems like the raddest chick, I'd be so down."
Ball's in your court, Kristen!