Bella Thorne Strips Down and Gets Real About Fame: "I Have Had Really Dark Thoughts"

Bella Thorne literally and figuratively stripped down for her latest photo shoot.

The former Disney star posed nude beneath white sheets in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired campaign for HarpersBazaar.com and candidly addressed the pitfalls she's personally experienced with finding success in Hollywood. Through her experiences with paparazzi and life in the public eye, Thorne decided to put it all out there so her fans would know the truth.

"The world needs more honesty. I've lied my whole life about who I am and who I'm trying to be, so now, I like to keep it real," she shares.