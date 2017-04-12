The Bachelor's Lace Morris Gushes Over Boyfriend Russell and Recalls Grant Kemp Split

Lace Morris is doing just fine after some Bachelor heartbreak: She's found a new man!
The 27-year-old competed for Ben Higgins' affections in The Bachelor season 20 in 2016 and quit the show after three episodes. She went on to compete on season three of Bachelor in Paradise that year and dated and got engaged to fellow contestant Grant Kemp. They announced their breakup that November.
Morris recently posted a few pics of her with a new man she's been seeing. She told E! News exclusively his name is Russell and that the two met on the Bumble dating app. He is also from Colorado.
"Immediately we exchanged numbers and we just ended up fully talking. So, Bumble! Who would have thought?" she said.
"We started talking at the beginning of January very nonchalantly," she said. "Literally, we were terrible at texting each other and it's weird how it worked out. After about two months, we finally went on our first date after not talking for a couple of weeks and we just immediately hit it off and it's crazy, we've been inseparable since!"
Morris just recently started posting pics of her new boyfriend but she does not tag him. She told E! News he asked her not to.
"He's one of those guys where he literally acts like I am the only person that exists in this world and he doesn't care for all the creepers (online), he's not with me for all that s--t," she said. "He literally is like, 'I like you, I want to be with you and I want to enjoy this.' And he doesn't want to be tagged because he doesn't want a ton of people bothering him or following him, he doesn't like that."
Morris also recalled how she felt after her and Kemp's split last year.
"I literally mourned Grant and I's break up, it was awful," she said. "That was a terrible breakup. We kept it minimal but it was really hard for me. It took me a good two and a half months to really get over it and I finally allowed myself to do it, and lo and behold, I met Russell. Then it just worked out when it was supposed to. It's really nice. It's like, magical! It's so amazing."
"I never fully trusted Grant and I never was fully secure with him and it led to a lot of problems," she said. "It suddenly ended and it was one of those things that was like wow, you're just going to give up that easily? It just wasn't good, it wasn't good. I think about it now and there were issues from the get-go anyway, and it's a blessing that we were both smart enough to realize in the beginning and not drag it out. I do respect him for that so much for ending it when we did but it still sucks the way it went down. And then there was definitely a lot of hostility through social media. We were trying to blast each other at the same time because god knows why. We were just being awful."
Morris and Kemp got matching "Grace" tattoos—a combination of their names—on Bachelor in Paradise. After their breakup, he had his replaced. She kept hers.
"I talked to Russell about and I think with time I think I'll definitely eventually get it covered up or edited," Morris told E! News. "It's just something we definitely don't want to sit there and look at all the time if we stay together forever, so I definitely am going to go look at getting it edited or fixed a little bit so it's not 'Grace.'"
Morris minces no words when it comes to how she feels about Kemp today.
"I just don't think he's attractive at all anymore," she said.