Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Step Out for the First Time Since Becoming Parents

Bruja/4CRNS/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Sleepless nights are no joke!
Nearly three weeks after welcoming a daughter (whose name has not been revealed), new parents Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski resurfaced in L.A. Tuesday. "They stopped at Starbucks then went into a building," an onlooker tells E! News. "Amanda seemed very happy."
It's the first time Seyfried, 31, and Sadoski, 40, have been seen in public since their baby's arrival. A month ago, Seyfried told E! News' Marc Malkin, "I'm ready to go. I'm ready to meet the kid!" Sadoski—her fiancé at the time—added, "I'm terrified but I couldn't be more excited."
As Seyfried's due date neared, the Last Word co-stars eloped on March 12. "We just took off into the country, with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing...We had a great day. It was perfect," Sadoski said on The Late Late Show. "It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other." After exchanging vows, he added, "You take the dog, you walk through the country, you go home and you have your life."
After Seyfried gave birth in late March, life has only gotten better.
"Like all first-time parents, they are overwhelmingly happy and overwhelmingly exhausted," a source exclusively told E! News last week. The actors, who have been a couple since early 2016, have also been "surrounded by loving friends and family" as they adjust to life in L.A. with a newborn baby, the source added. "They can't imagine going through all of it with anyone else."