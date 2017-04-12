Kim Richards Joins The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion for a Savage and Awkward Exchange With Lisa Rinna

Bravo
It's taken over 11 years of Real Housewives shows, but The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have just delivered the most savage and awkward reunion scene across the various cities that make up Bravo's reality TV empire.
In part two of RHOBH's season seven reunion, Kim Richards joins the fray to address her continued drama with Lisa Rinna and newcomer Eden Sassoon. You may recall Lisa Rinna said she feared Kim was near death, and then forgot she ever had that conversation when it eventually got back to Kim and Kyle Richards. But Kim doesn't come alone, she's brought somebody (or something) with her: the stuffed bunny Lisa Rinna gave her for her newborn grandson.
"I brought the bunny," Kim says in the click above, "because I never gave it to my grandson. ‘Cause it didn't feel like it had good energy."
The looks on everybody's faces, especially Kyle, say it all.
"I'm sorry," Kim says to a teary Lisa Rinna. "So, I think what I should do is give it to you, and when you are in a better place, maybe you can give it back to me because right now I don't feel like it was given to me with the right energy."
Marvel as Kyle nervously bites her nails as her sister lays everything on the table to a gobsmacked Lisa Rinna.
"Would you like one of my crystals? Maybe it'll help heal you," Eden says.
"Nope, I'm healed," Kim quickly responds as the crew behind the scenes erupts in laughter. "I'm good."
This obviously hits Lisa Rinna right where it hurts as a single tear falls down her cheek.
"You don't have to cry over it," Kim tells Lisa.
Lisa Vanderpump chimes in to try and get Lisa Rinna to see the positive of it all. Kim says she could've regifted it, but gave it back to Rinna. "Rinna, she's still saying there's hope for the future between the two of you."
"What do you think returning the bunny at the reunion means?" Eileen Davidson ponders.
What does it mean indeed.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
