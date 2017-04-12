Heidi Montag Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Spencer Pratt

The Hills are alive with the sound of lullabies.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their first child together. Montag, 30, and Pratt, 33, announced her pregnancy on the cover of Us Weekly's Apr. 24 issue. "Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her," says Pratt. "She has planned for and thought about this."

Montag—whose husband now sells crystals online—adds, "The reality is sinking in that we are going to have a child! I've read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don't know anything."