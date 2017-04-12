Bob Harper Heard From "Almost Everyone" on The Biggest Loser After His Heart Attack

Bob Harper made a welcome return to the Bravo Clubhouse Tuesday night.
Andy Cohen invited Harper to appear on Watch What Happens Live with Rachel Dratch, marking his first time on the show since having a heart attack in February. "I technically died," Harper said. "There was a piece of paper that the doctors said, 'Cause of death: cardiac arrest.'"
According to the Biggest Loser host, "That's a wake-up call!"
Harper said he regretted ignoring the warning signs. "I fainted one time in the gym. I started having these dizzy spells and I just kind of overlooked them," Harper, 51, told Cohen. "I just adapted, which was just the dumbest [choice]. I kicked myself over and over again about that."
Afterward, Harper said he "heard from almost everyone" from The Biggest Loser. "Almost everyone." Cohen smirked and joked, "I guess I don't have to guess who you didn't hear from."
Harper also heard from shock jock Howard Stern and animal rights activist Beth Ostrosky Stern. "Him and Beth, they reached out to me after I had my heart attack, and then Howard sent me a video of naked men doing yoga. Beth was like, 'You're going to give him another heart attack!'" the personal trainer and yoga instructor said with a big laugh. "That was pretty cool. I love him."
Last week, Harper appeared on NBC's Today and spoke in-depth for the first time about his health scare. "I had what they call a 'widow-maker,'" he told Savannah Guthrie. "It was a six percent survival rate, and the fact that there were doctors in the gym when I had the heart attack saved my life...My heart stopped. Not to be dramatic, but I was dead. I was on that ground dead." Since then, he has been "been on an emotional roller coaster. I've had to work on my meditation and really take care of myself in any and every way I can during this process."
Throughout it all, Harper told Guthrie, "I try to stay positive."
(E!, Bravo and NBC are all members of the NBCUniversal family.)
