Stranger Things' Shannon Purser Gets Candid About Having Anxiety Over Her Sexuality

Barb is tellin' it like it is...
Shannon Purser, the actress who played the breakout role in 2016's breakout hit Stranger Things, is peeking her head out from the Upside Down on Twitter to open up her sexuality.
While many celebs dish all the dirty details of their TMI tales between the sheets, the 19-year-old explained to fans that she wished she'd moved slower.
Earlier today, the actress wrote a string of tweets talking about her anxiety over her sexuality.
Nancy Wheeler's onscreen bestie wrote, "Getting comfortable with your sexuality is a process. It's going to be ok. I wish I'd known that sooner."
The details of what the teen is referring to may be mysterious, much like season two of Stranger Things, but it seems like the Atlanta-native was urging her followers to take their time in the sex department, wishing she'd done that herself.
"Another thing I wish I'd known about sexuality is to take it slow. It can define you as much as you want it to."
The scene-stealing star, who can also be caught on Riverdale, also tweeted that she had fears about sex, writing, "Either way, I know what it's like to have anxiety about it. Especially trying to come to terms with it and my faith. It can be really scary."
And as if we didn't already love Barb for being Barb, we are totally loving the actress for her positive words.
"It's gonna be ok. You're going to be ok. No, you're going to be great," the big-hearted actress also wrote before adding, "All that to say, you're not alone. You're in my prayers and, if you're the praying kind, please keep me in yours."