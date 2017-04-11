Shakira's New Song Details How She Met & Fell for Gerard Piqué

It all started with a couple of mojitos…

Shakira released her new song "Me Enamoré," and if you listen carefully, it tells the story of how she met Gerard Piqué. The song details the instant connection between them when she least expected it.

The 40-year-old singer begins by saying, "My life started to change the night that I met you. I had little to lose." She then gets into detail about him noticing her although she was wearing a striped bra, and her hair wasn't fully done.