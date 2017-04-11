Friends Déjà Vu: Justin Theroux Steals Ross Geller’s Leather Pants During Date With Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux's latest red carpet look must be giving Jennifer Aniston all kinds of Friends flashbacks.

The Leftovers actor and his wife were on the red carpet for the launch of the Louis Vuitton collection entitled Masters in Paris earlier today.

And while the A-list couple always turns heads no matter what event they attend, we couldn't help but notice Theroux's choice of pants for the evening affair in the City of Light.

Sure, Aniston's significant other may be wearing Vuitton for the night, but the leather trousers harken back to a time when Ross Geller donned a pair of similar pants on a 1999 episode of Friends.