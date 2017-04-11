That's Our Girl! Rachel Lindsay's First Bachelorette Promo Is Here

That's our girl!

We're only a matter of weeks away from the premiere of Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, and to help get you hyped, ABC aired the first promo during Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars.

The promo is mostly old footage and doesn't give us much, but it does do a pretty good job of reminding us how much we loved Rachel throughout the last season of The Bachelor. Set to Fifth Harmony's "That's My Girl," there's no real footage or photos of a rose-holdin' Rachel, whose journey to find love after making to to Nick Viall's top three kicks off on May 22. But still: it's the first promo!