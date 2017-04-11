That's Our Girl! Rachel Lindsay's First Bachelorette Promo Is Here

That's our girl!
We're only a matter of weeks away from the premiere of Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, and to help get you hyped, ABC aired the first promo during Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars.
The promo is mostly old footage and doesn't give us much, but it does do a pretty good job of reminding us how much we loved Rachel throughout the last season of The Bachelor. Set to Fifth Harmony's "That's My Girl," there's no real footage or photos of a rose-holdin' Rachel, whose journey to find love after making to to Nick Viall's top three kicks off on May 22. But still: it's the first promo!
ABC/Randy Holmes
In a franchise first, Rachel actually met four of her suitors ahead of the first night, with Chris Harrison surprising her during the After the Final Rose special. Fans also get a sneak peek at Rachel's first official night as the Bachelorette, thanks to creator Mike Fleiss' Twitter.
As for what Rachel is looking for her a partner, she told E! News, "Physically, I truly don't have a type. I've outgrown that whole 'I have a checklist of 20 different things I need in a man.' But I want is a man who is self-aware, secure and confident in who he is, what he has and is not intimidated by anything that I'm bringing to the table."
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC.