MTV Star Clay Adler Dead at 27

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for The Miami Project
Clay Adler, who starred on MTV's Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County, reportedly committed suicide with a gun in March, E! News confirms. He was 27.
According to TMZ, Adler and friends took a trip to the desert to go shooting. In the middle of firing, Adler turned a gun on himself. He died in the hospital on March 26. No drugs or alcohol were found in his system.
Friends and family gathered at the beach and paddled out to sea on surfboards in Adler's honor, as he was a passionate surfer in his free time.
"We are saddened by the news of Clay Adler's passing," MTV tells E! News in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time."
Newport Harbor co-star Allie Stockton paid tribute to Clay on Instagram. "At a loss for words and truly heartbroken," she wrote. "We love you so much Clay. I do hope you're in this outfit when I see you again."
When he was just starting out in Hollywood, Adler became close with Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, who was just getting her footing at the time. They posed on the red carpet together at the 2007 Movieguide Awards.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Adler's family and friends.