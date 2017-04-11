MTV Star Clay Adler Dead at 27

Clay Adler, who starred on MTV's Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County, reportedly committed suicide with a gun in March, E! News confirms. He was 27.

According to TMZ, Adler and friends took a trip to the desert to go shooting. In the middle of firing, Adler turned a gun on himself. He died in the hospital on March 26. No drugs or alcohol were found in his system.

Friends and family gathered at the beach and paddled out to sea on surfboards in Adler's honor, as he was a passionate surfer in his free time.

"We are saddened by the news of Clay Adler's passing," MTV tells E! News in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time."