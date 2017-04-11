Jimmy Kimmel Rips United Airlines With Safety Video Spoof

The host added, "United didn't even admit that they did anything wrong."

Kimmel then aired a safety video spoof for United Airlines to use before takeoff on future trips. It featured a flight attendant who warned customers what to expect when they arrive on board.

"We're United Airlines. You do what we say, when we say, and there won't be a problem, capiche? If we say, 'You fly,' you fly. If not, tough s--t," the female flight attendant said with a menacing grin. "Give us a problem and we'll drag your ass off the plane, and if you resist, we'll beat you so badly you'll be using your own face as a flotation device. United Airlines: F--k You."