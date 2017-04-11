Michael Bublé's Wife Luisana Lopilato Speaks Out About Son Noah's Cancer Battle: "Thank God, My Son Is Well"

Michael Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, confirmed that their son, Noah, is doing well after being diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking at a press conference after returning to Argentina following her son's treatment in Los Angeles, Lopilato gushed about her 3-year-old son's bravery and praised his team of doctors.

"Thank God, my son is well. When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes," she said. "It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today. I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love, and I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this."