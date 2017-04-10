Katy Perry Just Hilariously Weighed In on Those Ryan Phillippe Dating Rumors

Say what?!

It was only a matter of time before Katy Perry weighed in on those pesky Ryan Phillippe dating rumors, and that time is now.

The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer took to Twitter to reply to the actor's previous message from this weekend.

Need a quick refresher? That's why we're here. Yesterday, Phillippe posted the following on social media to calm his fans' curiosity and to end the sudden increase in media attention after tabloids reported that he and Perry were flirting during Elton John's birthday bash.