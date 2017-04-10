Cameron Dallas Reveals He One Day Wants Six Kids With His Dream Girl

Social media star Cameron Dallas is ready to get busy.

For the cover interview of the May/June issue of Seventeen, Dallas discussed what he's looking for in that special someone and it's a long list. Prepare to swoon.

Dallas said of his dream girl, "I hope she talks a lot and makes me laugh. I hope she's genuine— that means so much to me. Someone who is truthful and faithful. Someone I'd feel comfortable and confident having around people— where people would come up to me like, 'Wow, you guys are so good together. She completes you.' Someone who makes me a better person."