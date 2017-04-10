Yes, Blake Lively Welcomed a Baby as Ryan Reynolds Played Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On"

When it's time to give birth, don't forget to breathe, push and blast one very special song.

While Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have managed to keep much of their family life private, the Gossip Girl alumna recently dropped a small but significant deal regarding one smooth birth.

In a new video posted onto Michael Kors' YouTube page, the fashion designer and Blake played an innocent game of Fact or Fiction.

While all the questions and answers were pretty darn funny, there is one part that got fans smiling from ear to ear.

"My husband played ‘Let's Get It On' when I was in labor," Blake shared with Michael. So is it so true or so false? True!