Pippa Middleton's Wedding Church Has Special Ties to Her Childhood

Pippa Middleton is gearing up to say "I do."

With just a little over a month until the Middleton sister's nuptials, new details have been announced about the big day, including the date (May 20) and the location. The 32-year-old will walk down the aisle at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England to her fiancé, former racing driver and Scottish heir James Matthews.

The English socialite has already set her wedding apart from her famous sister's first with her choice of venue. As compared to the grand Westminster Abbey in London, where Kate and Prince William tied the knot in 2011, St. Mark's Church is a more intimate and understated countryside setting.

It also has ties to her family and childhood as it is just six miles away from where the sisters grew up in nearby Bucklebury. The church, which dates back to the 12th century, was also where the couple spent Christmas Day last year.