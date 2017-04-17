Kate Middleton and Rihanna Both Shop This Online Store

What was your first job?

I studied economics and business management in college and couldn't wait to move to New York to begin my career in finance. My first job was in an analyst training program at Deutsche Bank. But it became obvious very quickly that I wanted to apply myself creatively, as well as analytically. Being in NY I was exposed to the fashion industry and decided to change my path. I applied to work at Ralph Lauren, in the buying department, and got the job!

How did you find yourself at The Outnet?

Over the years, I've had the amazing opportunity to work for some of the industry's top leaders and brands. This was something I wanted to continue when considering the next step in my career. I joined The Outnet.com six years ago in the midst of the fashion e-commerce boom. Working under the Yoox Net-A-Porter Group umbrella allowed me to build upon its global customer base and shape the business. Throughout my tenure, the ever-changing consumer and growth in online luxury retail has given us the space to build a global team and grow an expansive new business model.

Which celebs are fans of the site?

Our site attracts various fashion-savvy customers who have a great interest in the designer brands we carry on site. That interest extends to our in-house label Iris & Ink, which has been worn by Kate Middleton, Drew Barrymore, Rihanna and Gillian Anderson, to name a few. I'm sure there are also many secret shoppers we don't know about!