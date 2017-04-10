Will There Be 13 Reasons Why Season 2? Why It's Time to Let Shows Have Just One Season

While there are threads that were left untied, do we really need more? 13 Reasons Why worked as Hannah's story, a painful story about high school and the hell it can be for some kids. That's not to say a second season, focusing on what's next, wouldn't be entertaining. But it could take away from the uniqueness of what should be the first and only season. There were changes from the book source material, as per usual with adaptations, but 13 Reasons Why should remain a one-off special series—just like HBO's Big Little Lies.

"One of the main questions everyone keeps asking us is, ‘Is there going to be a season two,'" star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon said in a Facebook Live. "We've been talking with the writer, and you guys should Facebook Liane Moriarty [the writer of the novel Big Little Lies] and tell her how much you want to see Big Little Lies 2. That would be good. She's thinking about ideas, and so we would love to hear ideas."