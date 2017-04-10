Emily Ratajkowski Is Proud to Be Both a Sex Symbol and a Feminist: ''Why Does It Have to Be One or the Other?''

Emily Ratajkowski garnered fame when she danced nude in Robin Thicke's 2013 "Blurred Lines" music video, but as time has gone on, we've learned that being a sex symbol is just one of her many characteristics.

In fact, something she's most proud of is breaking the assumptions surrounding her sex symbol status and standing up for feminism.

The 25-year-old made the cover for one of Marie Claire's seven "Fresh Face" issues, which also include: Aja Naomi King, Alexandra Daddario, Janelle Monáe and Zoey Deutch. In it, Ratajkwoski opens up about why she's proud to be equal parts sexy and politically savvy.