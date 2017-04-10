Airport Security Violently Drags Passenger Off an Overbooked United Airlines Flight

UPDATE: United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz released a statement about the incident on Twitter. "This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United. I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers. Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened," he said in the statement. "We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation."

United Airlines is facing turbulence again.

The airline is making headlines again after it overbooked a flight flying from Chicago to Louisville. United asked passengers to volunteer to get off the flight, and when no one obliged, the airline had Department of Aviation police forcibly remove a paying customer. The frightening footage shows officers violently dragging the screaming passenger off the plane, even causing his lip to bleed after having him fall and hit the armrest. Other passengers can be heard shouting, "This is horrible," as the DOA officers drag him off.