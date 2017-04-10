Allison Williams on the End of Girls: "How Do You Say Goodbye to Something Like That?"

"Almost everything about doing my job I have learned," she said.

Williams made her feature film debut in Get Out, the horror-thriller from Jordan Peele.

"The response has been unbelievable, and that, obviously, you have no control over. You don't even have the ability to predict it in anyway, especially a movie like this, it's impossible to imagine how it will be received, but I had the most incredible time filming it," she said. "It was the most creative and professional experience. We all moved down to Alabama together, so we all became really close and it's the kind of movie that sparks great conversation when you're working as well. It was an all-around dream project so I been lucky, and this was no exception to the lucky streak!"

The final episode of Girls airs Sunday, April 16 on HBO.