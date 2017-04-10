Thor: Ragnarok Teaser Trailer Debuts, Superhero Has to Face Off Against The Hulk

  • By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kelly Dodd, Real Housewives of Orange County

Real Housewives Of Orange County's Kelly Dodd Undergoes Breast Reduction On 32G Boobs

Katy Perry, Ryan Phillippe

Katy Perry Just Hilariously Weighed In on Those Ryan Phillippe Dating Rumors

Cameron Dallas, Seventeen Magazine

Cameron Dallas Reveals He One Day Wants Six Kids With His Dream Girl

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Thor is in trouble.

The teaser trailer for Thor: Ragnarok dropped Monday morning, and it's clear Chris Hemsworth's character is in trouble. Imprisoned without his hammer on the planet Sakaar, Thor finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his home world and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela (Cate Blanchett).

Unfortunately, Thor must first survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger the Incredible Hulk. In order to save his people, Thor has to defeat the Hulk. Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok takes place after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Photos

Thor: Ragnarok: Movie Pics!

Thor: Ragnarok, Movie Poster

Marvel Studios

Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth

Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Thor: Ragnarok also stars Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban and Anthony Hopkins. Also expected to appear is Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. 2017 is a big year for Marvel, as the comic book company is also set to release Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 in May and Spider-Man: Homecoming later this year.

Black Panther debuts on Feb. 16, 2018, while Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018. Looking even farther ahead, Ant-Man and the Wasp is slated for July 6, 2018, followed by Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019.

Thor: Ragnarok will be released in theaters Nov. 3, 2017.

TAGS/ Thor , Movies , Trailers , Top Stories , Chris Hemsworth , Entertainment
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again