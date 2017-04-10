Thor: Ragnarok Teaser Trailer Debuts, Superhero Has to Face Off Against The Hulk

Thor is in trouble.

The teaser trailer for Thor: Ragnarok dropped Monday morning, and it's clear Chris Hemsworth's character is in trouble. Imprisoned without his hammer on the planet Sakaar, Thor finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his home world and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela (Cate Blanchett).

Unfortunately, Thor must first survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger the Incredible Hulk. In order to save his people, Thor has to defeat the Hulk. Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok takes place after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron.