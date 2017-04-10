Making Memories! Jessica Simpson Shares an Adorable Photo of Her Daughter Maxwell and Nephew Bronx

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on
With just a blink, they'll be all grown up!
Jessica Simpson spent her Sunday in the sunshine with her daughter Maxwell Johnson, 4, and nephew Bronx Wentz, 8. While the proud mom and aunt captured the moment, the two kids smiled in between bites of Baskin-Robbins ice cream.
"Cool Cousins #BX#MAXIDREW," the fashionista captioned the sweet snap.
While Jessica is mom to Maxwell and 3-year-old son, Ace Johnson, with husband Eric Johnson, Simpson's younger sister, Ashlee Simpson, is mom to Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz and 1-year-old daughter, Jagger Ross, with husband Evan Ross.
It was a weekend for sharing frame-worthy shots of Simpsons' kids. A day before, Ashlee shared an adorable snap of her Jagger making kissy faces at the camera.
For the famous sisters, motherhood sounds like their most fun adventure yet—and there's plenty of fashion included.
"My kids have more fashion sense than I do. My son Ace won't leave home without a fedora," the style mogul told E! News of her son.
"Maxwell judges all of us on our outfits," Simpson added about her daughter. "She tries to pick out everything."
Despite any style they've developed on their own, the kids have a few tips to pick up from their star moms.
"I bought Jagger her first diamond studs for Christmas, so she's swaggin,'" Jessica revealed to E! News. "I got her a black diamond stud and a white diamond stud, so we're good. She'll always know that I gave her her first diamonds."
