Homeland's Season 6 Finale Just Killed Off a Beloved Character

Well we're not surprised, but we aren't happy either.

After almost doing it and threatening to do it and doing it and then going back on having done it more times than we can count, Homeland just killed off Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend).

Quinn died while driving Carrie (Claire Danes) and President-elect Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) through a whole bunch of bullets. He was hit multiple times, but still managed to get his passengers to safety before he died in the front seat, knowing that if he didn't, he had been set up to take the fall for Keane's assassination anyway.

It turned out that he sacrificed himself to protect a woman who may not be the president everybody thought she was going to be, and to top it all off, his memorial got little more than a few lines between Saul (Mandy Patinkin) and Carrie.