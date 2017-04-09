Christina El Moussa Is Here to Remind Fans She's Just a Girl ''Who Loves Hockey'' While Cheering on the Anaheim Ducks

Our source added, "She's been going to Kings game since she was 10-years-old, and she loves taking [her daughter] Taylor, too."

And if there's any speculation Christina was in the stands cheering on hockey all-star Nate Thompson, here's what we're told. "She's still happily single and focusing on her kids and herself," the insider assured.

Since her divorce from Tarek El Moussa captivated headlines earlier this year, Christina has done her part to ensure that despite their reportedly volatile relationship, she's focused on a much brighter future ahead. "Tarek and I are in a very good place right now," she told E! News' Carissa Culiner in mid-March. "We're doing a really good job. We share the kids 50/50 and our communication is great."