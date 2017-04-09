Ryan Phillippe Slams Katy Perry Dating Rumors: Stop Flying Helicopters Over My House

Let Ryan Phillippe set the record straight: He is not dating Katy Perry.

Now weeks after tabloid reports claimed the actor and pop star were spotted getting cozy at Elton John's birthday bash, Ryan took to Twitter on Sunday with a strongly-worded message to the pot-stirrers.

"I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY," he tweeted in all caps. "BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx"

When responding to a fan who said they wished to be linked romantically to Perry, Phillippe added, "don't mind 'people' thinking that. don't want low flying pervs hovering periodically."

Perry has yet to respond publicly to the celeb's admission, nor to the romance speculation.