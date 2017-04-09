Selena Gomez and the Cast of 13 Reasons Why Get Matching Tattoos: What Their Semicolons Mean

A piece of 13 Reasons Why will live on Selena Gomez forever.

The pop star, who executive produced the hit Netflix series, took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to reveal she and co-stars Alisha Boe and Tommy Dorfman received matching tattoos on their forearms. The trio opted for a subtle black semicolon, which has come to represent and symbolize mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

The tattoo surely hits close to home for Gomez and the teen drama's cast, as 13 Reasons Why grapples with the aftermath of high school student Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) suicide. Baker leaves 13 tapes for her classmates explaining her decision, and the series goes on to tackle a variety of heavy subjects such as rape, bullying, drug-use and violence.

13 Reasons Why debuted to rave reviews, and during its premiere, the "Good For You" songstress opened up about why the project meant so much to her.