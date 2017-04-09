Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Welcome First Child

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Homeland, Claire Danes

Homeland's Season 6 Finale Just Killed Off a Beloved Character

Josh Henderson, Tracy Waterhouse, The Arrangement, The Arrangement 106

The Arrangement Sex Scandal! Kyle Agrees to Sleep With a Detective in Order to Protect the Institute on Shocking Episode

Christina El Moussa, Instagram

Christina El Moussa Is Here to Remind Fans She's Just a Girl ''Who Loves Hockey'' While Cheering on the Anaheim Ducks

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Congrats to Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk!

The two have welcomed their first child, E! News has learned. "They are both extremely thrilled and feel so blessed," an insider shared.

A source told People magazine, who was first to report the news, Shayk gave birth two weeks ago. No other details were made available.

E! News had confirmed about Shayk's pregnancy in November, after she showcased a baby bump while walking the runway at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The 42-year-old actor and the 31-year-old model were first romantically linked back in May of 2015 when they were spotted kissing in New York City.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images For L'Oreal

Last month, Shayk had a "beautiful baby shower" in Los Angeles, a source had told E! News.

Cooper also attended and was "hanging with his mother, making sure everything went smoothly," the source said, adding, "He is always very chill and relaxed."

Shayk received "adorable" baby gifts, including "many designer outfits and toys, all with an expensive price point, the insider continued.

Another source had said last December that the two hope to have more kids after their baby is born.

TAGS/ Bradley Cooper , Irina Shayk , Babies , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again