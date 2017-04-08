Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves and More Stars Attend Opening Night of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's World Tour

Brothers Osbourne joined the lovebirds for their Soul2Soul premiere, and will also open the show this Sunday in Mississippi. Faith and Tim will wrap up their tour in New York City at the end of October, rounding out their first co-headlining extravaganza in 10 years.

E! News caught up with the pair earlier this year at the 2017 Grammys, and despite playing coy, a few details about the highly-anticipated event were revealed.

Tim dished, "It's been 10 years since we've been on the road together doing a tour so we're pretty excited about presenting some new stuff and some of the old stuff in a different way, which is fun."