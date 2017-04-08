Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana After Five Years of Marriage: Reports

Janet Jackson is closing the chapter of her life dedicated to Wissam Al Mana.

The pop star has split from the Qatari business man after five years of marriage, The Mail on Sunday and Page Six reports. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana, just months ago on January 3, 2017.

A source told The Mail, who was first to report the news, "They're both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they're apart. It's amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London."

Jackson and Al Mana, who have kept most of their romance hidden in privacy while splitting their time between Dubai and Qatar, famously met in 2010 at a hotel opening. Two years later, the then-lovebirds announced their engagement only to come forward once more and reveal they had ties the knot during an intimate ceremony.