Cheryl Burke Says She ''Broke the Curse'' Amid Abby Lee Miller's Dramatic Exit From Dance Moms

Cheryl Burke is looking forward to new beginnings.

Now just over a week since Lifetime announced the Dancing With the Stars pro would join the cast of Dance Moms following Abby Lee Miller's turbulent resignation, Burke is hard at work to ensure any drama is left in the past.

In a cryptic Instagram post shared Saturday, Cheryl wrote "Broke the curse #dancemoms" alongside a dramatic cast photo featuring Chloe Lukasiak, Camryn Bridges, Nia Sioux and Reagan Martin wearing black hooded ensembles.

Though the newest addition to the reality TV series could be referring to a piece of choreography, it didn't take long for fans to assume she's alluding to Miller's involvement with Dance Moms.