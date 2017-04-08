Chrissy Teigen Pays Off Woman's Beauty School Costs: "So Excited to See You Fulfill Your Dream!"

A woman can fulfill her dream of going to beauty school. And it's mostly thanks to Chrissy Teigen.

Mercedes Edney from Charlotte, N.C. had started a crowd-funding campaign online to raise money to pay for esthetician school. On Friday, Teigen donated the remaining $5,600 out of the almost $6,000 she requested.

"I've seen this be your passion for such a long time now," read a message on the page with Teigen's name on it. "So excited to see you fulfill your dream!"