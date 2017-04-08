Kelly Clarkson Gives Daughter River Rose Her First Taste of Nutella and Her Reaction Is the Cutest

A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Can't talk. Eating.

Kelly Clarkson just gave her 2 and 1/2-year-old daughter River Rose her first taste of Nutella and obviously, the child's world changed forever.

The singer posted on her Instagram page Saturday an adorable video documenting the important milestone.

"River, do you like Nutella?" Kelly asks.

"Yeah," the child replies, happily eating a piece of toast with a generous amount of the chocolate hazelnut goodness spread over it, using her left hand.

She then does a cute little shimmy.

Yep, River Rose gets it.