The Weeknd Shares Intimate Photo of Him With Selena Gomez and Melts Fans' Hearts

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez are giving a lot of people relationship goals!
He posted on his Instagram page early Saturday a sweet photo of the fellow singer kissing him on the cheek, marking the most intimate couple's pic either has ever shared on social media and the first image of the two in general that he has ever uploaded to his regular Instagram feed.
And many fans were. Here. For. It.
"AWEEEEE OMGGG IM CRYING THIS IS WHAT I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR A SELFIEEEEE OF THE COUPLE," one person wrote.
"GOALS ASF," another fan said.
The two had just spent time together at a birthday party for rapper Belly at a private home in Beverly Hills, a source told E! News exclusively.
"Selena and The Weeknd were very sweet together and mellow," the source said. "They were sitting together by a fire pit and never left each other's side. He was kissing her forehead and holding her hand. They weren't drinking, just eating pizza and chatting. People were partying hard, but Selena and the Weeknd really stayed low-key and off to the side. They danced a little bit and walked around holding hands. They took selfies and then cuddled up together. They were really focused on each other and look very serious and in love."
"The party went late into the night and they brought out a cake for Belly near the end," the source added. "Selena and The Weeknd left after that. Most people didn't leave until after 3am."
Other guests included Tyga, French Montana, Amber Rose and Drake.
The Weeknd has shared pics of Selena on social media before; In March, the two visited his hometown of Toronto, where he posted on Instagram Stories silhouette images of Selena during their romantic date at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada. She has also popped up on his Snapchat.
The two became "Instagram official" in January, when Selena posted a video of The Weeknd traveling with her on a boat on a canal in Venice, while including a caption of the heart eyes emoji. She later deleted the clip.
The Weeknd and Selena have not commented on their relationship but have appeared inseparable since their romance was made public in January when they were photographed kissing outside a restaurant in Los Angeles.