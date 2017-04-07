Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Indicted on Additional Tax Evasion Charges

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images
We've got another legal situation on our hands.
Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino and his brother Marc Sorrentino were indicted today in Newark, New Jersey on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records, per documents obtained by E! News.
According to the New Jersey US Attorney General, the superseding indictment returned today includes new charges against both men.
"Michael is now also charged with tax evasion and structuring funds to evade currency transaction reports and Marc is now also charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation," the statement said. "An arraignment on the superseding indictment is scheduled for April 17, 2017, before U.S. District Court Judge Susan D. Wigenton in Newark federal court."
After the decision was announced, Michael's attorney released a statement to People that said, "Michael Sorrentino will enter a not guilty plea on April 17, 2017, and will vigorously contest the allegations in court."
Back in September 2014, the Sorrentino brothers were indicted for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States.
At the time, Michael's lawyer told E! News that his client "denies the charges and believes that when all the facts come out it will be clear that he did not criminally violate the tax laws."
Today's legal news comes just a few weeks before Mike and his brother will appear in a new reality show titled Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.
With help from Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus Nicolino, the brothers with have to decide whether or not they want to save their relationships or cut family ties forever.
The new season premieres Friday, April 28 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.