Forget Mama June, Let's Talk About Sugar Bear's Wedding Kiss to His New Wife Jennifer

For the first time in a while, Mama June wasn't the only stealing the scenes on her hit reality show.

During tonight's finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the 37-year-old made her big debut at Sugar Bear's wedding to his new wife Jennifer—and let's just say it was well worth the wait.

The reality mom has been documenting her dramatic weight loss transformation over the last several weeks in an effort to get the ultimate revenge body for her ex's special day.

And after returning to the Georgia town where she used to reside with Honey Boo Boo and her father, it seems like all hell broke loose.