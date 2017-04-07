Kim Kardashian Shares Never-Before-Seen Flashback Photo With Kourtney Kardashian

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves and More Stars Attend Opening Night of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's World Tour
We are here for Kim Kardashian's throwback Instagram aesthetic.
After a three month long hiatus from social media, the selfie queen returned in January, back and better than ever—and with a whole new look for her feed. While there's still a fair number of absolutely fire selfies, her Instagram now uses more film and filtering effects than before. With her edgy disposable camera pics and impeccable use of VSCO filters, the glamorous star's account took a turn towards grunge.
And of course, what could be more grunge than some '90s throwbacks?
Kim K is no stranger to posting #tbt's. Whether she features them on her Instagram, in her book Selfish, or on Keeping Up With the Kardashians (as she did with a cringe-worthy pic of Khloe), the reality star is always giving her fans a glimpse into her life before fame.
Today, Kim took to Instagram and shared this never-before-seen picture of her and Kourtney Kardashian. The Flashback Friday photo is simply captioned "90s," and between all the angsty pouts and denim, we believe it.
Even as young teens, the girls clearly had style on their minds, with dark red lipstick, distressed jeans, and of course, a whole lot of flannel. With 90's fashions back in full swing, the Kardashian clan wouldn't look the least bit out of place wearing the same outfits today - not that we think they'd keep any of that stuff around. As if!
Looking cool despite probably being in Junior High, Kim's latest throwback just confirms what we already believed - the queen of selfies has always known her angles.