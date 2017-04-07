Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Hold Hands During Romantic Date Night in Los Angeles

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves and More Stars Attend Opening Night of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's World Tour
It's time for another date night done right!
Before the weekend officially kicked off, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd found themselves in the same city at the same time. What came next was a casual but cool romantic evening out.
In pictures obtained by E! News, the famous couple was seen holding hands after visiting Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles.
The "Come and Get It" singer was seen wearing a black skirt with a denim jacket and black boots. As for The Weeknd, he sported a Puma jacket with black pants and maroon colored shoes.
E! News has also learned that the pair traveled to Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills where they enjoyed a two-hour dinner before heading to their next destination.
Maciel / AKM-GSI
The couple's date night comes after Selena has been hard at work promoting her new Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. In comparison, The Weeknd is enjoying some down time before his world tour kicks back up again later this month.
Fans across the country can look forward to seeing the "Starboy" singer perform in a variety of major cities between April and June.
And if past shows are any indication, Selena will likely pay a visit to support her man.
"They are falling for each other," a source recently shared about the famous couple. "Abel is proud to have Selena by his side."
And whether their schedules take them to Amsterdam, Paris or Hollywood, this pair is doing their best to make it work.
"[The Weeknd] always had a thing for Selena. He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy," another insider shared. "They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before. They are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun."