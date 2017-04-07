Hugh Hefner Meets the Actor Who's Playing Him in His New Docu-Series

Ahead of his 91st birthday on Sunday, Amazon released a docu-series based on Hugh Hefnertoday.

The ten-episode series, American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story, chronicles the Playboy founder's life, the rise of the magazine and unveils never-before-seen footage from his private archives.

Hefner is played by Matt Whelan, who he got to meet and take a photo with while filming the show.

"He was a gentleman, very charming and friendly," Whelan said of meeting Hefner. "I remember mentioning how much I enjoyed stepping into his shoes for the 5 and a half weeks we shot American Playboy, and he said, with a big smile on his face, 'Yeah I bet, I've enjoyed the last 90 years living it.'"