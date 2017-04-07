Grab the Tissues! Hoda Kotb Makes Emotional Return on Today to Celebrate 9 Years With Kathie Lee Gifford

There's just something special about Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

Today marks their ninth anniversary co-hosting together on the Today Show, and over those years they've truly brought something unique, not only to our lives but to each other's lives, too.

They've made us laugh until our stomachs ached. They've hit home with some real words about family, life and getting older. And they've made us cry while opening up about certain life experiences—both happy and sad.

Today is one of those happy-cry days.