Million Dollar Listing Star Josh Altman and Wife Heather Welcome Daughter Alexis Kerry

Baby makes three for Josh Altman and Heather Altman!
Josh, star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing, announced the arrival of his firstborn daughter via Instagram Thursday. Calling it "the greatest day of my life," he revealed that Heather gave birth to an "amazing baby girl" named Alexis Kerry Altman at 4:55 p.m. Monday "Weighing 7 lbs. and 20 inches long, this [angel] is absolutely perfect," he wrote in the caption. "To experience the birth of your child is such a mind blowing event that is greater than anything I can describe. I'm so happy and so proud of my wife for handling this like a champ. Life has definitely changed in an instant, and from gazing into my baby girl's eyes, I can tell you it just got much better."
Heather shared the same family photo with her 190,000 Instagram followers. "She is absolutely perfect!" the real estate agent said. "I'm so in love, more than I ever thought I could be!"
It's been quite a year for the Altmans, who tied the knot in Aspen, Colo., in April 2016. "It's totally family oriented," Josh told Us Weekly at the time. "It's just really close family and friends and a celebration." Heather, who wore a Nektaria bridal gown, said they wanted the décor to match the scenery and "showcase the mountain and play up the rustic Aspen vibes."
The couple exchanged vows in front of 80 family members and friends. Six months later, the Altmans announced Heather's pregnancy. They hosted a co-ed baby shower in January 2017.
