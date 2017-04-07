Million Dollar Listing Star Josh Altman and Wife Heather Welcome Daughter Alexis Kerry

Heather shared the same family photo with her 190,000 Instagram followers. "She is absolutely perfect!" the real estate agent said. "I'm so in love, more than I ever thought I could be!"

It's been quite a year for the Altmans, who tied the knot in Aspen, Colo., in April 2016. "It's totally family oriented," Josh told Us Weekly at the time. "It's just really close family and friends and a celebration." Heather, who wore a Nektaria bridal gown, said they wanted the décor to match the scenery and "showcase the mountain and play up the rustic Aspen vibes."